A new ‘Fountain’ in Kansas City: Wide receiver looks to advantage of shot with Chiefs

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – SEPTEMBER 20: Daurice Fountain #10 is tackled by Holton Hill #24 of the Minnesota Vikings as Mike Hughes #21 of the Minnesota Vikings leaps during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are adding another player looking to make an impact in the wide receiver room.

Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Daurice Fountain was signed by the team after taking part in tryouts during rookie mini-camp.

Thankful for the opportunity! Can’t wait to get to work! @Chiefs #Chiefskingdom — Daurice Fountain (@Reece_JMM) May 17, 2021

In a way, the University of Northern Iowa product was always meant to play in the City of Fountains.

The 159th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft originally belonged to the Chiefs before sending it to the Cleveland Browns in a trade for offensive lineman Cam Erving.

The pick then made it’s way through the New England Patriots, the then-Oakland Raiders and finally the Colts.

With all the highs and the lows I wouldn’t trade it for the world, until we meet again. It’s all love Indy 💙 thank you 🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/E8PwGuRKP1 — Daurice Fountain (@Reece_JMM) January 10, 2021

At UNI, Fountain hauled in 66 receptions for 943 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior in 2017.

His productivity at the professional level has been minimal as he only played in one game in 2018 with no receptions. In 2019, he was placed on the injured reserve list.

Fountain played in five games for Indianapolis in the 2020 season grabbing two receptions for 23 yards.

Now, he is looking for his next opportunity to make his mark on the NFL catching passes from 2018 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.

A tweet by Fountain containing a GIF of Mahomes flexing was retweeted by the quarterback who is sure to be excited at the continued depth of pass catchers being added to the roster.

Fountain will join Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson, Byron Pringle and Cornell Powell as the Chiefs try to make their third consecutive Super Bowl appearance.