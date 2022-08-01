ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — At Spratt Stadium on Missouri Western State’s Campus is the Bill Snyder Pavilion.

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Elijah Lee played under Bill Snyder at Kansas State and also played at Blue Springs High School, so he’s well acquainted with Kansas City and happy to be home.

“Blue Springs’ High is 15 miles East of Arrowhead Stadium and just riding by you just wish and hope to be in this position. And now that I’m in it, it’s a blessing. I’m thankful and now I just got to take advantage of the opportunity,” Lee said.

“Going through this process you hope that you can play for the home team, but at the end of the day I’m just thankful for a job to keep prolonging my career and keep stacking years.”

Lee has already been well traveled in his career playing for the Vikings, 49ers, Lions and Browns before finding his way to KC. So far, he’s been running with the first string in camp alongside Nick Bolton and Willie Gay.

He’s learning from them, learning defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s defense, as much as they’re learning from his veteran presence.

“They ask me questions a lot, but at the same time, I’m new into the system, so I need to rely on you guys too. If we’re all on the same page, then we can never be wrong. It’s time to catch up.”

“It doesn’t matter what year you are, you just got to put in the extra hours and put some time in and ask questions. For me, I ask a lot of questions. It’s not that I don’t know, it’s just reassurance that I do know.”

As for being home around family and friends again.

“People are pulling me every which way and I’m like I got to take advantage of this opportunity. I’ve got to get this job first!”