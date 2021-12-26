A single-season franchise record up for grabs and other Chiefs milestones that could be broken vs. Steelers

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 16: Derrick Gore #40 and Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate their overtime win against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on December 16, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been used immensely in his time with the Chiefs, especially this year.

He has 102 catches this season, good for third in the league.

With four more receptions, he can set a new franchise single-season record for catches in a year – last set by tight end Travis Kelce last season (105 catches).

Kelce and kicker Harrison Butker could break several milestones vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they are not playing due to being in COVID protocols.

But several other Chiefs could set milestones of their own.

The Chiefs aim to improve to a record of 11-4, marking their fourth-consecutive regular season with at least 11 wins. Four-straight 11-win seasons would tie for the seventh-longest streak in NFL history with 11 or more wins.

A win for the Chiefs locks them into the playoffs; a win and a Chargers loss crowns the Chiefs as AFC West champions for the sixth year in a row.

With a win on Sunday, Head Coach Andy Reid would pass Marty Schottenheimer for the second-most regular-season wins in franchise history with 102.

With 56 career touchdown catches, Hill needs two touchdown receptions to pass WR Otis Taylor (57) for the second-most in franchise history. Kelce is tied with WR Chris Burford (55) for fourth-most touchdown receptions in franchise history, trailing Hill (56) by one touchdown reception on the franchise’s all-time list.

DT Chris Jones (47.5) needs 1.5 sacks to pass DE Art Still (48.5) for the sixth-most sacks in franchise history this season.

In franchise history, LB Nick Bolton’s 102 tackles are the fifth-most by a rookie. Bolton needs 19 tackles to pass DE Art Still (120 tackles in 1978) for the fourth-most tackles by a rookie in Chiefs history.