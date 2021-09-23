AFC Best: Only QBs with 300+ yards in first two games all from same division

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two weeks into the NFL season, quarterbacks in the AFC West have been showing out on the stat sheet.
Only three quarterbacks in the NFL have thrown for 300+ yards in the first two games of the campaign and all three come from the same division.
|Derek Carr
Las Vegas Raiders
|Justin Herbert
Los Angeles Chargers
|Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs
|Week 1
|435 yards vs Baltimore
|337 yards at Washington
|337 yards vs Cleveland
|Week 2
|382 yards at Pittsburgh
|338 yards vs Cowboys
|343 yards at Baltimore
|Total
|817 yards
|675 yards
|680 yards
The fourth starting QB in the division, Denver Broncos’ Teddy Bridgewater threw over 300 yards in week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but fell short in week 1 against the New York Giants (264 yards).
Subsequently, the AFC West trio are also all in the top five for passing yards through two weeks:
- Carr – 817
- Kyler Murray – 689
- Mahomes – 680
- Herbert – 675
- Tom Brady – 655
Mahomes leads the AFC West QBs with 6 touchdown passes and a QBR of 131.4.
The Raiders currently sit atop the division, tied with the Broncos, with a 2-0 record, while the Chiefs and Charges are tied at 1-1.
Herbert and the Chargers travel to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday to face Mahomes and the Chiefs who are coming off a thrilling 1-point loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
After starting the season with two road games, the Broncos will host the New York Jets for their home opener in week 3 and the Raiders will host the Miami Dolphins.