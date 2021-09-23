AFC Best: Only QBs with 300+ yards in first two games all from same division

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 13: Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders throws against the Baltimore Ravens in the second half of their game at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Ravens 33-27 in overtime. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images) – INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) – BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two weeks into the NFL season, quarterbacks in the AFC West have been showing out on the stat sheet.

Only three quarterbacks in the NFL have thrown for 300+ yards in the first two games of the campaign and all three come from the same division.

Derek Carr

Las Vegas Raiders Justin Herbert

Los Angeles Chargers Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs Week 1 435 yards vs Baltimore 337 yards at Washington 337 yards vs Cleveland Week 2 382 yards at Pittsburgh 338 yards vs Cowboys 343 yards at Baltimore Total 817 yards 675 yards 680 yards

The fourth starting QB in the division, Denver Broncos’ Teddy Bridgewater threw over 300 yards in week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but fell short in week 1 against the New York Giants (264 yards).

Subsequently, the AFC West trio are also all in the top five for passing yards through two weeks:

Carr – 817 Kyler Murray – 689 Mahomes – 680 Herbert – 675 Tom Brady – 655

Mahomes leads the AFC West QBs with 6 touchdown passes and a QBR of 131.4.

The Raiders currently sit atop the division, tied with the Broncos, with a 2-0 record, while the Chiefs and Charges are tied at 1-1.

Herbert and the Chargers travel to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday to face Mahomes and the Chiefs who are coming off a thrilling 1-point loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

After starting the season with two road games, the Broncos will host the New York Jets for their home opener in week 3 and the Raiders will host the Miami Dolphins.