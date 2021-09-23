AFC Best: Only QBs with 300+ yards in first two games all from same division

Kansas City Chiefs

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 13: Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders throws against the Baltimore Ravens in the second half of their game at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Ravens 33-27 in overtime. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two weeks into the NFL season, quarterbacks in the AFC West have been showing out on the stat sheet.

Only three quarterbacks in the NFL have thrown for 300+ yards in the first two games of the campaign and all three come from the same division.

Derek Carr
Las Vegas Raiders		Justin Herbert
Los Angeles Chargers		Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs
Week 1435 yards vs Baltimore337 yards at Washington337 yards vs Cleveland
Week 2382 yards at Pittsburgh338 yards vs Cowboys343 yards at Baltimore
Total817 yards675 yards680 yards

The fourth starting QB in the division, Denver Broncos’ Teddy Bridgewater threw over 300 yards in week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but fell short in week 1 against the New York Giants (264 yards).

Subsequently, the AFC West trio are also all in the top five for passing yards through two weeks:

  1. Carr – 817
  2. Kyler Murray – 689
  3. Mahomes – 680
  4. Herbert – 675
  5. Tom Brady – 655

Mahomes leads the AFC West QBs with 6 touchdown passes and a QBR of 131.4.

The Raiders currently sit atop the division, tied with the Broncos, with a 2-0 record, while the Chiefs and Charges are tied at 1-1.

Herbert and the Chargers travel to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday to face Mahomes and the Chiefs who are coming off a thrilling 1-point loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

After starting the season with two road games, the Broncos will host the New York Jets for their home opener in week 3 and the Raiders will host the Miami Dolphins.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Chiefs Transactions

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first