KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We have a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship as the Chiefs are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in what has been a highly anticipated matchup.

Who’s headed to Super Bowl LVII to face the Philadelphia Eagles?

1st Quarter

Chiefs win the toss and decide to defer, Bengals will start with the ball

Joe Burrow opens up with the two straight passes to Jamarr Chase, the second one going for nine yards and a 1st down

McDuffie with a near interception on a another pass intended for Chase

Chiefs DB L’Jarius Sneed is injured after a Samaje Perine run

Frank Clark sacks Joe Burrow on 3rd down and the Chiefs force the Bengals punt, solid start for the Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes finds Isiah Pacheco for 16 yards

Mahomes finds Travis Kelce this time for 16 yards again

Mahomes throws to Kadarius Toney in the endzone, pass is ruled incomplete, but Chiefs will challenge

The call stands, the Chiefs will kick a field goal

Harrison Butker makes a 43-yard field goal, Chiefs lead 3-0

Trayveon Williams with a nice kick-return, Bengals will start at their own 38

Burrow is sacked by Willie Gay and Frank Clark

Burrow is sacked again, this time by Chris Jones, his first career postseason sack, Chiefs force a three-and-out