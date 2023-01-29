KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We have a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship as the Chiefs are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in what has been a highly anticipated matchup.

Who’s headed to Super Bowl LVII to face the Philadelphia Eagles?

1st Quarter

  • Chiefs win the toss and decide to defer, Bengals will start with the ball
  • Joe Burrow opens up with the two straight passes to Jamarr Chase, the second one going for nine yards and a 1st down
  • McDuffie with a near interception on a another pass intended for Chase
  • Chiefs DB L’Jarius Sneed is injured after a Samaje Perine run
  • Frank Clark sacks Joe Burrow on 3rd down and the Chiefs force the Bengals punt, solid start for the Chiefs
  • Patrick Mahomes finds Isiah Pacheco for 16 yards
  • Mahomes finds Travis Kelce this time for 16 yards again
  • Mahomes throws to Kadarius Toney in the endzone, pass is ruled incomplete, but Chiefs will challenge
  • The call stands, the Chiefs will kick a field goal
  • Harrison Butker makes a 43-yard field goal, Chiefs lead 3-0
  • Trayveon Williams with a nice kick-return, Bengals will start at their own 38
  • Burrow is sacked by Willie Gay and Frank Clark
  • Burrow is sacked again, this time by Chris Jones, his first career postseason sack, Chiefs force a three-and-out