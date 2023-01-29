KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We have a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship as the Chiefs are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in what has been a highly anticipated matchup.
Who’s headed to Super Bowl LVII to face the Philadelphia Eagles?
1st Quarter
- Chiefs win the toss and decide to defer, Bengals will start with the ball
- Joe Burrow opens up with the two straight passes to Jamarr Chase, the second one going for nine yards and a 1st down
- McDuffie with a near interception on a another pass intended for Chase
- Chiefs DB L’Jarius Sneed is injured after a Samaje Perine run
- Frank Clark sacks Joe Burrow on 3rd down and the Chiefs force the Bengals punt, solid start for the Chiefs
- Patrick Mahomes finds Isiah Pacheco for 16 yards
- Mahomes finds Travis Kelce this time for 16 yards again
- Mahomes throws to Kadarius Toney in the endzone, pass is ruled incomplete, but Chiefs will challenge
- The call stands, the Chiefs will kick a field goal
- Harrison Butker makes a 43-yard field goal, Chiefs lead 3-0
- Trayveon Williams with a nice kick-return, Bengals will start at their own 38
- Burrow is sacked by Willie Gay and Frank Clark
- Burrow is sacked again, this time by Chris Jones, his first career postseason sack, Chiefs force a three-and-out