OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — AFC Championship gear has arrived in the Kansas City metro, but before it can be opened, the Chiefs have to win Sunday night.

Academy Sports and Outdoors has a locked room full of sealed boxes. Kansas City Chiefs fans hope they’ll be buying what’s inside this Sunday.

“Go Chiefs!” fan Diana Ellis said.

The Chiefs are hosting the AFC Championship for the fifth-straight year. Fans say it’s time to “bring it home.”

On Friday, Chiefs Kingdom showed support for its favorite team, sporting red and snapping pictures in front of giant signs at Union Station.

“I feel like everybody is so connected, and it brings everybody together,” fan Becca Schugart said.

“Togetherness,” Ellis said. “We have no problems. Everyone comes together for everybody, so it’s cool.”

Academy Sports has plans to outfit fans if the game sends the Chiefs to another Super Bowl. Until then, the door to AFC gear stays closed, and the boxes stay sealed.

“It is very hush, hush. This is very secret agent over here,” store director Kasie Jo Butrick said.

“So we don’t actually open the items and bring them out until we (clinch) the win. Right now, we have a couple, few trusted employees who have been working through receiving it and tagging them and getting them ready for customers.”

Butrick told FOX4 that inside there’s a variety of items, like t-shirts, hats and lanyards for men, women and children.

Butrick said Academy Sports in Overland Park will reopen its stores if the Chiefs win Sunday nigt.

“Until the customers stop or we run out of product,” Butrick said when asked how late they’ll stay open.

Phillip Weber said his son’s birthday is on Sunday — game day. The only thing he’s asking for is the Chiefs to beat the Bengals.

“They’re not going to beat us four times, especially here,” Weber said. “It’s awesome. This is just, it’s fun. I’m not going to get to go, but I’ll be there in spirit.”

The Chiefs host the Bengals Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m.