KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs are looking to advance to the AFC Championship once again as they face the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round. Here is the live blog for the game.
1st Quarter
- Chiefs win the toss and choose to defer, the Jaguars will receive
- The Chiefs force a punt on the Jaguars first drive after a Nick Bolton almost intercepts Trevor Lawrence, Willie Gay provided pressure on the play
- Patrick Mahomes tosses it to Pacheco for a 12-yard run on their first play
- Mahomes jumps in the air to buy more time and find Travis Kelce for 14 yards to the 50-yard line
- Mahomes throws a side-arm pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster across the middle of the field for 13-yards
- Mahomes keeps the drive going on 3rd & 6 by finding Kelce at the sticks for a 1st down
- Mahomes finds Kelce again on an eight-yard touchdown pass, strong drive for those two, Chiefs lead 7-0
- Jamal Agnew continues to be dangerous in the return game after a 63-yard kick return to the Chiefs 39, great field position for the Jags
- Travis Etienne gets loose for a 19-yard run to the Chiefs 11-yard line
- Lawrence finds Christian Kirk for a 10-yard touchdown pass, Jaguars capitalize on the great field position and tie the game at 7.
- Mahomes is limping heavily after being tackled awkardly
- The 1st quarter is over, Mahomes is continuing to limp toward and called for a trainer, they are taping his ankle up
2nd Quarter
- Mahomes ankle is taped up and he will come out for the 2nd quarter, it appears to be a right ankle injury
- Mahomes throws the ball in the dirt and the Chiefs will kick a field-goal
- Harrison Butker makes a 50-yard field goal, Chiefs are up 10-7
- Patrick Mahomes goes to the locker room after a discussion with the coaching staff
- JaMycal Hasty runs for 23 yards to the Chiefs 40-yard line
- Frank Clark sacks Lawrence for a loss of four yards after a tripping penalty on Jacksonville, 3rd & 19 for the Jags
- The Chiefs force a punt after a Lawrence incompletion
- Logan Cooke pins the Chiefs at their own two-yard line, Henne will come back in
- Patrick Mahomes is back on the sideline, he is questionable to return
- Henne finds Kelce for six yards
- Pacheco has a nice run for eight yards to the Chiefs 16-yard line
- Pacheco bursts for a 39-yard run all the way to the Jaguars four-yard line
- Henne throws a one-yard touchdown pass to Kelce for his second touchdown of the game, Chiefs lead 17-7, quite a drive by Henne, helping lead the team 98 yards
- Lawrence finds Christian Kirk for 15 yards to the Chiefs 45-yard line
- Chiefs hold the Jaguars on 3rd & 2 and the Jaguars will kick a field goal
- Riley Patterson makes a 41-yard field goal, Chiefs lead 17-10
- Halftime
3rd Quarter
- Mahomes will start the second half for the Chiefs, comes out to MVP chants from the crowd
- Mahomes hobbles for a first down on 3rd & 1
- Jaguars force a punt after an incompletion on 3rd & 10