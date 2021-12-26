AFC WEST CHAMPS: Chiefs dominate Steelers to win sixth-straight division title

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first two Kansas City Chiefs drives of the game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers resulted in touchdowns.

Offensive play combined with a stifling defense aided the Chiefs to a 36-10 victory over the Steelers on Sunday.

This win combined with the Los Angeles Chargers’ loss to the Houston Texans makes the Chiefs AFC West champions for the sixth consecutive season.

This is also the Chiefs’ fourth consecutive season with 11 wins.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce missed this game due to COVID but many receivers stepped up in his presence.

QB Patrick Mahomes spread the ball to ten pass catchers on his way to 258 yards and three touchdowns.

WR Byron Pringle (six catches, 75 yards, two TDs) had a dynamic game and led the receivers with the most catches.

RB Darrel Williams 85 total yards also helped as well (55 rushing, 30 receiving).

The Chiefs’ defense shut down the Steelers’ offense with three turnovers including a spectacular Charvarius Ward interception.

The Steelers were outgained 381-249.

The Chiefs are now 11-4 with the #1 seed in the AFC with the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos as their final two games (both on the road).