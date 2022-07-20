KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have sat atop the AFC West for six straight seasons, but will be faced with the toughest level of competition for the division title in 2022.

AFC West teams made some big moves this offseason including the Denver Broncos who traded for former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Wilson’s addition to the already QB-heavy division means that for the first time in NFL history, all four projected-starting quarterbacks have a career passer rating of over 92.

Patrick Mahomes – Kansas City Chiefs – 105.8

Russell Wilson – Denver Broncos – 101.8

Justin Herbert – Los Angeles Chargers – 97.9

Derek Carr – Las Vegas Raiders – 92.4

The NFL’s passer rating stat is calculated using passing attempts, completions, yards, touchdowns and interceptions and is on a scale from 0 to 158.3.

Typically, any quarterback who has a passer rating in the 90s or higher is considered to have played excellent on a per-game-basis.

In his short career, Mahomes has the highest passer rating in NFL history.

No other division boasts this level of talent at the quarterback possession. The closest is the NFC West and NFC North.

NFC West

Kyler Murray – Arizona Cardinals – 93.9

Matthew Stafford – Los Angeles Rams – 91.1

Trey Lance – San Francisco 49ers – 97.3

Drew Lock – Seattle Seahawks – 79.3

NFC North

Aaron Rodgers – Green Bay Packers – 105.3

Kirk Cousins – Minnesota Vikings – 97.6

Jared Goff – Detroit Lions – 91.5

Justin Fields – Chicago Bears – 73.2

The metric isn’t perfect and doesn’t account for length of career and amount of games played, but for the AFC West, Herbert is the quarterback with the shortest amount of experience, but his ability has most national analysts ranking him toward the top of the QB charts.

If the Chiefs want to win their seventh-straight AFC West title, they will have to go through a gauntlet and follow it with a postseason push for the Super Bowl.