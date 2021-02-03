After 2020, Leavenworth native Melissa Etheridge’s latest Super Bowl song has somber message

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The most musical member of Chiefs Kingdom always has a song to share.

Grammy and Oscar-winner Melissa Etheridge has shared Chiefs-themed music in the past, but this year’s Super Bowl song takes on a different tone.

Even for famous rockstars, it’s been a year like none other. Etheridge’s new football song, “Football Thank You” includes the poignant lyrics “2020 was hard. 2020 was strange.” Etheridge, a native of Leavenworth, Kansas, debuted her song on Tuesday on “The Dan Patrick Show,” which can be seen on NBC’s Peacock streaming service.

“It’s still exciting, and I hope I have many years of being excited about the Super Bowl,” Chiefs fanatic Etheridge said, speaking from her home in Southern California.

Unlike her Chiefs songs of the past, this one takes on a more somber note. Etheridge said she realizes the world is hurting, having seen millions perish during the coronavirus pandemic. In May, Etheridge suffered her own tragedy, when her son, Beckett Cypher, 21, died from an opioid overdose.

On Wednesday, Etheridge told FOX4 watching the Chiefs play each weekend has helped her deal with lingering grief, lifting her spirits.

“I’m grateful for football and for what football gave us this year and what it gave me,” Etheridge said. “It really meant a lot to me. It takes that part of your brain away that worries and all of that stuff. I’m so grateful for it.”

Away from football, Etheridge is looking forward to going back out on the road. She said she’s planning summer concert dates in Europe, and in the U.S. this fall. In the meantime, she performs several times per week on www.EtheridgeTV.com.