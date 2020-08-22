After ACL injury last season, Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill’s ready for his comeback

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill will always remember the team’s postseason run and Super Bowl victory, but not because he was part of it.

“I was so happy, but at the same time, it was eating me alive just thinking like, ‘OK, a few weeks ago I was healthy. I could have been out there with my teammates,'” he said.

At the end of the regular season, Thornhill tore his ACL. It was a difficult end to a promising rookie season.

But earlier this week he tweeted, “Don’t count me out just yet,” and then Wednesday, he said, “I’m back.”

He’s recovered, off the physically unable to perform list and ready for his second season.

“I was talking to Tyrann (Mathieu) about how he went through his two ACL injuries surgeries that he had, and the main thing is just being positive,” the Chiefs safety said.

“You were constantly doing the same thing over and over, and guys tend to just shut down after a month or two months, three months,” Thornhill said. “So that was the hardest part for me and also just working through that pain. But once I got back on the field, things started to get so much better.”

Head Coach Andy Reid noticed his drive to get back to football.

“He attacked the whole thing with the knee, his rehab,” Reid said. “He worked with energy every day, and he worked like crazy to get that back, and here he stands.”

It was a process of building up strength and mobility, and it was so quick it took his teammates back a bit.

“Threw on my shoulder pads and stuff one day, and they were like, ‘Ooohh.’ They were really shocked that I was coming back out there, but it seemed like they were really excited to see me move,” Thornhill said.

Right now he’s just doing individual workouts as he waits to be cleared for team workouts, but mentally, he’s ready.

“I’ve never felt this hungry before,” he said.

He plans to build off the success he saw in his rookie season and build more chemistry with Mathieu and the rest of the Chiefs defense.

“That’s the biggest thing to me, just pick up where I left off and don’t move backwards, move forwards,” Thornhill said. “Keep getting better and stacking those good days.”

And with that motivation to come back, he’ll be back patrolling the secondary soon.