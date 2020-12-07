After multiple Chiefs staff have false positives, some question COVID-19 rapid testing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom got quite the scare hours before kickoff against Denver Sunday. Seven COVID-19 tests, mostly from coaching staff, came back positive. But after contact tracing and re-testing, it was determined the initial results were wrong.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes told Sports Radio 610 Monday, he wasn’t worried about taking the field Sunday after the team scrambled to decide if any players or coaches were infected with COVID-19.

“Once we realize they were false positives and we were still playing the game, I think our mindset was on trying to win the football game,” Mahomes said.

After the game, head coach Andy Reid said a lab computer glitch caused some of its routine testing to get reported incorrectly.

“They said, ‘Give us an hour or so and let us just work through this thing and see if we can’t get it right,’ and it all came back where we were okay,” Reid said.

Last month, the FDA warned healthcare providers that antigen tests, most commonly used in rapid testing can give false positive results. And it pointed out, human error is most often to blame.

Reading test results before or after the specified time can give a false positive or false negative.

“We still feel like the PCR test that amplify that DNA, that genetic material, are the most accurate tests. They have the least amount of false positives and false negatives,” said Dr. Allen Greiner, Wyandotte Co. Unified Government Health Department medical officer.

Greiner said studies have shown PCR tests, which get sent to a lab for results, are nearly 99% accurate in reporting positive cases. But both PCR and rapid antigen tests, have anywhere from 10 to 30% false negatives, which can be more dangerous. That is why quarantining is so important if you feel sick or have been exposed to COVID.

“No matter what you have, even if it’s not COVID and you have symptoms, you don’t want to infect someone else with the flu or another cold virus,” Greiner said.

And if you are still sick a few days after a negative test, Greiner said it doesn’t hurt to get tested again, while doing all you can to keep yourself and others safe.

“The safest rate for all of us, especially with high infection rate in the community right now is to just be extremely careful. Spend as much time at home as you can with your own household unit you live with that you’re already exposing each other, to things every day and try to stay away from folks outside that household bubble and certainly wear masks and social distance as best you can,” said Greiner.