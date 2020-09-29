After weeks of discussion, Arrowhead Stadium will officially be polling location on election day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thanks in large part to Patrick Mahomes, Arrowhead Stadium is now the home of the reigning Super Bowl Champions.

And once again, thanks to Mahomes, Arrowhead will make even more history later this fall.

On Monday, the Kansas City Election Board confirmed that Arrowhead will serve as a polling location for voters who live in the Kansas City limits of Jackson County.

It’s been talked about for weeks now, but the only detail the Chiefs and election officials have been working out is how to pay for it. And of course, the Chiefs beloved quarterback helped saved the day.

On Monday, Lauri Ealom, the election board’s Democratic director, said the $100,000 cost to host voters on Nov. 3 will be split evenly between the Chiefs and Mahomes’ foundation, “15 and the Mahomies.”

“For us, I think it’s about team spirit, the camaraderie,” Ealom said. “I think we should vote like champions.”

It’s the first time in franchise history that Arrowhead Stadium will be opened to voters, and it will also be the largest polling location in Kansas City history.

“It will look like the clubroom if you’ve ever been on club level in the 200s,” Ealom explained. “And we will have signage. We will have volunteers from the Chiefs that are going to escort people and give directions.”

Parking will be free on election day. Pre-printed paper ballots will not be available.

“This is a great pick me up for Kansas City, considering the year we’ve had we’re in the upswing of the coronavirus,” Ealom said. “I just think this is a great deal.”