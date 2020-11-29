‘Always keep the faith’: Chiefs fans react to team’s nail-biting win against Tampa Bay Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — What started as a blowout ended as a nail-biter. In the second half, Kansas City Chiefs fans were on the edge of their seat wondering if Tom Brady would pull off the comeback win with his Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

One of the most highly anticipated games of the year lived up to that billing the Chiefs got out to a hot start but the bucs were able to close it to within a three point lead. But those that FOX4 spoke to at the Power & Light District Sunday said that when you have Patrick Mahomes as your quarterback, there is never a doubt.

“Never in doubt exactly, you know what I mean, always keep the faith in what they have going on,” said Chiefs fan Foster Miller. “How can you not keep faith in Patrick Mahomes with Tyreek Hill and Kelce and Andy Reid. I mean it’s just a great combination.”

Chiefs fans say Sunday was a passing of the torch.

“You know what I think Brady, he’s getting a bit old you know,” said Chiefs fan Robert Campbell. “Patrick Mahomes is the new age quarterback, he’s definitely taking up that mantle and he’s definitely going to be leading the way in the NFL.”

As you would expect, Buccaneers fans disagree.

“Tom Brady, six championships, he’s the GOAT, can’t argue with the GOAT,” said Bucaneers fan Artist Hicks.

Miller said Mahomes brought a priceless gift to Chiefs Kingdom….hope.

“You know I’ve been a Chiefs fan for a long time,” Miller said. “You know growing up, the Chiefs if they were down it was like that was it because they never really had that come back spirit. But now it’s like if the Chiefs are down I’m not even worried because I just know that everyone’s going to step up to play.”

With this win, the Chiefs stay one game back of the Pittsburgh Steelers who at this point are still perfect. Fans say they think it’s only a matter of time before they are in first place in the AFC.