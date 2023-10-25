KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs talked to the media Wednesday on the heels of wide receiver Justyn Ross being criminally charged in Johnson County.

Andy Reid began his opening statement talking about injuries right before tackling the Ross situation.

“We’re taking in all the information and have been,” said Reid. “He’s back here, he will work today (Wednesday), and we’ll just take it from there. Other than that I don’t really have any information other than what we are gathering.”

The first question from the media about Ross was whether he would be at practice on Wednesday.

“Yeah, he’ll practice.”

Beyond that, someone in the media room asked Reid about the ongoing process and long-term outlook for Ross.

“All the situations are different,” he said. “Obviously, the law enforcement part of it, you listen to the real details of what went on.”

“And then we keep an open communication with Brett (Veach), myself and our people who deal with the law enforcement. We’ll make the final decision from there.”

Shawnee police arrested Ross on Monday, and the Johnson County district attorney criminally charged him on Tuesday with misdemeanor charges of domestic battery and criminal damage.

The Chiefs receiver pleaded not guilty during his arraignment via Zoom on Tuesday afternoon. He then posted his $2,500 bond to get released from the Johnson County jail.

Ross’ ex-girlfriend also appeared in court Tuesday afternoon, asking the judge to not let Ross contact her again.

She also asked for permission to retrieve her belongings from his residence, which the judge granted. Ross’ attorney asked and was granted that one of the wideout’s family members be present when she picks up her possessions.

Neither court officials nor police have clarified the specifics of what happened between Ross and his now ex-girlfriend. Attorneys and family members of Ross’ also refused to answer questions from FOX4.

Ross’ next court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 4.