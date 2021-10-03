Andy Reid earns 100th win with Chiefs, makes NFL history

PHILADELPHIA — With a win over the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reached the century mark of wins with the franchise.

Reid becomes the only head coach in NFL history to win 100+ games with two franchises. He won 140 games during his time with his former team, the Eagles.

“I mean it’s great. People here have been phenomenal as soon as I got here. My room was loaded with food. So uh, it was good to have a cheesesteak and a lot of other things, so. It’s good to be back and then doing that here,” Reid said after the game. “I hadn’t really thought about it. I don’t know if that’s a positive thing, but I’m glad it took place and it’s over now, so we can, we can move on.”

Reid joined the Chiefs in 2013 and since has won 5 division titles, 2 AFC championships and Super Bowl. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes jokingly said he was happy the Eagles let Reid go because it means that he is in Kansas City.

“It was definitely exciting to get him that win, we were due to get him that win. It had been a couple weeks now, but I’m glad we got to do it in Philadelphia and around where he kinda came into his own and now he’d in Kansas City and it’s a good thing he’s here with us,” Mahomes said.

With Sunday’s victory, the Chiefs get back to their winning ways and a 2-2 record.

Kansas City will host the red-hot Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football on October 10.