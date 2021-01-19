Andy Reid look-alike using Tik Tok to connect with Chiefs Kingdom

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With over seven billion people in the world, what are the chances Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid’s doppelgänger would live in the metro?

If you’re part of Chiefs Kingdom, you’ve probably seen Reid’s look-alike — Lee’s Summit man Matt Black — also known as ‘Almost Andy Reid’ on the social media app, Tik Tok.

“I thought, if I can do a little bit on my side to bring a little fun, a little joy into people’s lives, then that’s what I’m doing,” Black said.

Black started using Tik Tok last year, thanks to a little push from his children. His account is dedicated to Andy Reid and all things Chiefs Kingdom. He’s amassed over 170,000 followers.

“My favorite thing is, I don’t really have to act too much because you’d be surprised at how similar we really are in real life. People are kind of surprised,” Black told FOX4. “We have about the same gait when we walk, mustache is pretty similar. We got the little crooked thing.”

Black began impersonating Coach Reid in 2018, when he needed a costume for a Halloween party. Black considers it an honor to look like the future hall of famer.

“I put my stuff on, went out to the ball. I got out there, everybody wanted my autograph. So I thought, ‘Hey, I must be onto something here,’” Black said.

“Almost Andy Reid” is looking forward to the Chiefs hosting the Bills in the AFC Championship this Sunday.