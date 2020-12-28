Andy Reid may rest Chiefs starters against Chargers, but he hasn’t committed

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – DECEMBER 27: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the third quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on December 27, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Add another come from behind victory to Patrick Mahomes resume.

The MVP contender found some 4th quarter magic against the Atlanta Falcons to help the Chiefs secure home field advantage in the Playoffs.

It wasn’t the cleanest game we’ve seen from the Chiefs, but they got the win. They also reached the 14-win mark for the first time in franchise history.

The chiefs will go for win 15 next week at Arrowhead, but will the top players be on the field for it?

The result next week will not impact the Chief’s playoff spot. Andy Reid will have to decide if he should start Patrick Mahomes and others or sit them to keep them healthy.

Mahomes is in the hunt for his second MVP title. He also needs 260 yards to reach 5,000 passing yards.

Travis Kelce set two NFL records on Sunday and is 12 catches away from breaking the record for catches in a season by tight ends.

However, coach Reid is known to be conservative in week 17. He has rested his starters in both Philadelphia and Kansas City – most recently in 2017. That’s why Patrick Mahomes got his first NFL start.

Reid wasn’t ready to answer that question after the Falcons game on Sunday.

The rest of the playoff field will be decided this coming Sunday, so we don’t know who the Chiefs will play yet.

