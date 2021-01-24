Andy Reid on Eric Fisher’s injury: “It doesn’t look too good”

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs are heading to their second Super Bowl in two years, but may be without several key starters in Tampa.

Right guard Andrew Wylie hurt his knee early in the second half and left tackle Eric Fisher limped off in the fourth quarter with an injury to his Achilles’ tendon.

After the game Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid was asked about the extent of Fisher’s injury.

“It doesn’t look too good with his Achilles,” Reid said.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and safety Armani Watts were evaluated for concussions.

Showing no lingering effects from his concussion, Patrick Mahomes sliced up Buffalo’s secondary with ruthless efficiency Sunday night, helping the Chiefs roll to a 38-24 victory over Josh Allen and the Bills in the AFC championship game.

The reigning Super Bowl MVP finished with 325 yards passing and three touchdowns, most of it to favorite targets Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill, who complemented their star quarterback with a record-setting night of their own.

The Chiefs will face a familiar foe — Tom Brady — and the NFC champ Buccaneers in two weeks in Tampa, Florida.

The Chiefs and Buccaneers have only played 13 times, and Kansas City had lost five straight before a 27-24 win in Tampa on Nov. 29 — a game that wasn’t as close as the final score. Brady is 5-5 in his career against the Chiefs, including an overtime victory with the Patriots in the AFC title game at Arrowhead Stadium two years ago.

Super Bowl LV kicks off Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m.