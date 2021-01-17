Andy Reid, only NFL coach to lead two teams to three-consecutive conference championship games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With their win Sunday over the Cleveland Browns, the Kansas City Chiefs have become the first team ever to host three-consecutive AFC Championship games.

The only other team in NFL history to host three-consecutive conference championship games was the Philadelphia Eagles from 2002 though 2004, who by the way, were also led by Head Coach Andy Reid.

During that run, the Eagles lost twice and made it to the Super Bowl once in 2004, where they eventually lost to the New England Patriots.

Prior to joining the Chiefs, Reid led the Eagles to a 130-93-1 (.583) regular season record during his 14 seasons as head coach. He led the Eagles franchise to one Super Bowl appearance. When you include his time as an NFL assistant coach, his teams have made the playoff s 21 times (24-19 record), and he has coached in four Super Bowls, eight NFC Championships and two AFC Championships.

Sunday’s 22-17 win against Cleveland also brings Reid’s personal total to 16 as a head coach, tying him with Pro Football Hall of Famer Chuck Noll for fifth overall. It is also his sixth win in the postseason with Kansas City, which extends the franchise record.