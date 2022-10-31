KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is getting into the Halloween spirit.

During Reid’s Monday media Zoom before Sunday’s game vs. the Tennessee Titans, he was asked what his favorite Halloween candy and costume were growing up.

And in Andy Reid fashion, he gave an interesting and honest answer.

“I’ve got two favorite candies for sure, peanut-covered M&M’S, I love those. Peanut M&M’s, actually. And then Mr. Goodbar,” Reid said. “It seems like every time I walk by Mr. Goodbar he calls me and says, ‘Andy, come eat me.’ So, I very seldom pass those up.”

“The costume I remember most is probably (the) Batman costume which as a portly kid that was probably not a good look, but I felt like it was. I felt like I could fly.”

Seeing young Andy Reid fly would be an eye-popping Halloween treat to say the least.