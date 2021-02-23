Andy Reid week 9 hat and face shield arrive at Pro Football Hall of Fame

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – NOVEMBER 08: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs talks to team owner Clark Hunt prior to their game against the Carolina Panthers at Arrowhead Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

CANTON, Ohio — Game worn items from Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid are on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame gallery in Canton, Ohio.

Reid’s cap and face shield from the week 9 33-31 victory against the Carolina Panthers represent the 230th victory of his career, which positioned him at fifth overall for most career wins in NFL history.

New to arrive at the Hall: the game-worn hat and face shield of @Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. He wore both of these items much of the 2020 season as a part of the @NFL's COVID-19 protocols.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and NFL protocols, it was required for coaches and players to wear face coverings on the sideline throughout the duration of the game during the 2020 season.

The victory pushed Reid past the late Curly Lambeau and he now only trails Tom Landry, Bill Belichick, George Halas and Don Shula. Belichick is the only active coach on that list.