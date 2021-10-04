Andy Reid: Willie Gay, Josh Gordon could see field vs Buffalo

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 03: Wide receiver Josh Gordon #19 of the Kansas City Chiefs walks off the field before taking on the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 03, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A day after earning his 100th victory with the Kansas City Chiefs over his former Philadelphia Eagles, head coach Andy Reid is back to work preparing for the 3-1 Buffalo Bills.

The Chiefs will host the Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday Night Football for what promises to be a shootout between two high powered offenses, both averaging 33.5 points per game.

Reid and the Chiefs will hope to improve on their defensive performance after allowing an average of 31.25 points per game.

A name making it’s way around to come off the injured reserve list is linebacker Willie Gay Jr. who has been dealing with injuries to start the season.

“He was kinda getting there last week, so we’ll see as we go forward here,” Reid said. “But I think he’s starting to feel a little bit better for sure.”

The Chiefs defense is second-to-last in the NFL in total yards allowed with 437.8 yards per game.

On the other side of the ball, Kansas City ranks third on offense with 427.5 yards per game.

Led by Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Clyde Edwards-Helaire, the offense added another weapon to the wide receiver room that could potentially be ready for the matchup with the Bills: Josh Gordon.

“I haven’t talked to him today, but we’ll just see where he’s at and how he’s feeling. There’s a chance, but there’s a chance that he’s not, also,” Reid said. “I’m gonna just play it by ear and see how he feels. really it’s more of a comfort thing with the offense, I don’t want to put him in a bad situation out there.”

Videos on social media have shown glimpses of “Flash” and reports of his fitness have increased the hype around his addition to the roster.

When he does play, he will be one of three players on the Chiefs roster who have hauled in 1,000 receiving yards in a season.

The Bills and Chiefs kickoff on Sunday at 7:20 p.m. from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.