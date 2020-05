KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs fans, grab your championship gear, tailgating supplies and prepare to relive the excitement of Super Bowl LIV on Saturday, May 2 in prime time. FOX4 will re-air the Chiefs second Super Bowl championship, featuring the historic matchup between Kansas City and the San Francisco 49ers.

FOX4 will kick off coverage with a local pre-game show, KC EndZone, beginning at 6:30 p.m. FOX4 Sports anchors, Rob Collins and Harold Kuntz, will discuss the most exciting plays of the game, key decisions, pivotal moments and chat with Chiefs players.