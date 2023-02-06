PHOENIX — Kansas City Chiefs fans are already pouring into Arizona for Super Bowl LVII, but native leaders already have a message.

At Monday’s “Welcome to Arizona” news conference, the mayor, governor, the NFL and a representative for the 22 native tribes in Arizona greeted Super Bowl reporters.

But as they welcome them to their state, those indigenous communities are also calling for fans to respect their cultures.

Gov. Stephen Lewis with the Gila River Community said he supports the Chiefs’ ongoing talks with native tribes.

But he doesn’t support anything disrespectful — and that includes “The Chop.” It’s something that many groups have called for the Chiefs to end, arguing it’s racist.

“We’ll see coming up this week in Sunday’s game. I hope they are very respectful because Arizona, home to 22 tribes … the eyes of Indian country will be watching,” Lewis said.