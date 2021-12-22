Arrowhead one of worst NFL stadiums when it comes to critical health violations

A worker cleans seats in Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs have the loudest stadium in the NFL. The team is also on lists for serving up some of the best stadium food in the NFL.

A new analysis found if you’re trying to decide what to eat at Arrowhead Stadium, you may want to order carefully.

Pickswide, a site that handles free sports picks and betting tips, looked at health inspection reports from the past five years at stadiums across the NFL. According to the company’s analysis, Arrowhead is one of the worst when it comes to the percentage of critical health violations found at the stadium.

The investigation found health inspectors reported a total of 2,770 “critical” violations at NFL stadiums between September 2016 and October 2021.

Analysts found the biggest problems at Arrowhead in the past five years were employees who stored raw beef above ready-to-eat cheese in a cooler, dead insects in the light shield above the door reach in a cooler, and ice draining on the floor.

Empower Field in Denver had the highest percentage of critical violations of the 25 NFL stadiums at 94%, according to Pickswide. Violations include inadequate hand-washing and toilet facilities, personnel had poor hygiene, and there were water and sewage problems.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended up with the most violations over the five-year period.

It is important to note that every city judges critical violations differently and inspections happen more frequently in some stadiums and states compared to others.

The Chiefs chose not to release a statement about the analysis.