Arrowhead South group grows from a handful of Chiefs fans to over a dozen chapters

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It’s well known by now that Chiefs Kingdom spreads all over the country, even down south to Florida.

In fact, there are thousands of Chiefs fans who consider themselves proud members of Arrowhead South.

Doug Morris moved from Lee’s Summit, Missouri, to St. Petersburg, Florida, in 2010 for a tech job. He was forced to leave behind his season tickets at Arrowhead — but not his love for his favorite team.

“I was there in the cold November rain, ice bowl. I sat in the stands — I watched the kicker miss three field goals, you know,” he remembered.

Now, with a backyard by the bay, Morris decided he wanted his own Chiefs Kingdom, so he launched the Arrowhead South Facebook group and found a few fans to watch games with. It started out small.

“There (were) 6-8 of us for two years, no sound way across the room on the TV,” he said.

Fast forward to last year’s AFC Championship watch party, and Arrowhead South’s Facebook page went viral.

“No money, no advertisement, no trademark, no website. Just grassroots Chiefs fans to Chiefs fans,” Morris said.

Now Arrowhead South has 13 chapters in various cities in Florida, Texas and Alabama. They host charity events and watch parties, all in the name of their team — a long way from One Arrowhead Drive.

Morris said he doesn’t really want to give advice to Raiders or Broncos fans, but for others looking to start something like Arrowhead South, he had this suggestion.

“Make sure you push welcoming, make sure you’re inviting, and just do it for the fun and for the love of Chiefs Kingdom, that’s it.”