Arrowhead Stadium fireworks can’t keep up with Chiefs explosive offense… again!

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 24: Fireworks are seen after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 38-24 in the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs offense showed so many fireworks on the field Sunday night, that they ran out of them for celebrating touchdowns!

“Chiefs fan, we are sorry to report but, due to your support and the Chiefs continually finding the endzone, we have run out of touchdown fireworks. Please direct all of your complaints to your nearest fans first booth,” read the message on the big board to fans at Arrowhead.

They’ve run out of Fireworks at Arrowhead again. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/TzEtZUJQLe — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) January 17, 2022

After going down 7-0 in the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Chiefs went on to score 42 points, exhausting the stadium’s supply of pyrotechnics.

This is not the first time Arrowhead Stadium has been in this situation.

In Kansas City’s Super Bowl run in the 2019 season, the Chiefs came back from a 24-0 deficit at home against the Houston Texans.

The Chiefs rattled off seven consecutive touchdowns, eventually scoring 52 points causing the firework crews to run out.

After that game, the Kansas City Royals released a video on social media where Sluggerrr finds extra fireworks and shares them with KC Wolf.

The Royals re-published that video after Sunday night’s win asking, “Hey Chiefs, need us to send Sluggerrr on another fireworks run?”

In tight end Travis Kelce’s post-game on-the-field interview with the NFL Network’s James Palmer he said, “Make sure you get your fireworks ready, baby!”