KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The parades and parties have barely faded.

Chiefs Kingdom has seen its share of confetti during this Super Bowl run, where the Kansas City Chiefs franchise claimed its third World Championship, and its second since 2020. One metro artist is putting confetti to good use.

Artist Megh Knappenberger works from a studio in the West Bottoms. This week, she can be found sorting through an enormous pile of red and gold pieces of paper — confetti gathered on the field at Super Bowl LVII almost two weeks ago. As a Chiefs fan, she’s seen a lot of confetti lately.

Knappenberger’s groundskeeper friend, Ryan Toma, delivered a garbage sack filled with confetti. Small pieces of the Super Bowl turf can still be found mixed in with the paper pieces.

Knappenberger plans to turn it into art, which is largely a combination of expertly-designed artwork made of paint and paper. It will resemble a piece she designed after Super Bowl LIV. That piece measured three feet by five.

“That’s a physical part of that moment that I have to take and make something out of that and memorialize that and make it something we can look at every day. To me, that’s why I have to collect confetti and make art out of it,” Knappenberger said.

“I love Megh’s use of color in her work. It’s very useful and vibrant,” Jacia Phillps, one of Knappenberger’s colleagues, said. “I think the fun part of using confetti in art is making it immortal and keeping that moment forever.”

“(Confetti) is a symbol of a championship,” Knappenberger added. “It has a bit of magic in it.”

Once it’s finished, Knappenberger’s finished piece will be available for sale. Individual prints will be available for purchase. Some sports themed pieces she’s created have sold out with a week.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

“For me, part of this is just expressing love for my team,” Knappenberger said. “I love it. I feel really grateful to be a fan in Kansas City right now.”

Knappenberger’s work, including the construction of the Super Bowl LVII confetti piece, can be seen on her Instagram page.