As OTAs come to an end, Chiefs defense ready to make impact

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Thursday at Kansas City Chiefs voluntary practices, a lot of eyes were on coach Andy Reid.

Reid surprised everyone Thursday morning when he showed up at practice using a cane. When asked about it after practice, Big Red didn’t elaborate much.

“I’m good,” Reid said. “I hit 60. Things start aching a little bit, but I’m good.”

The 63-year-old Chiefs coach seemed to be needing a little assistance.

A few defensive players are getting some assistance during OTAs as well. Linebacker Willie Gay is returning from a torn meniscus and has been working nonstop to get back on the field.

“It’s definitely helping out a lot, catching on to the things that I didn’t catch on to last season,” he said. “I learned the basics, but now it’s learning the small details that makes good great.”

When asked what he’d like to improve on from last season to next season, Gay said he’s focused on being a dependable player for the Chiefs defense.

“All I want to do it just my job, you know, be able to be counted on, just do what I do to the best of my ability, whether it’s tackling, whether it’s covering guys, blitzing, just continuing to improve,” he said.

Tackle Jarran Reed, new to the Chiefs after being released from the Seattle Seahawks, is focused on finding his fit on the line. His presence could allow Chris Jones to play more at defensive end this year.

“You can tell that this is his team. You know his game is immaculate,” Reed said. “It’s self-explanatory, how he plays, one of the best in the league.”

Both players are looking to make a big impact defensively — and hopefully the cane doesn’t make too much of an impact with Reid.