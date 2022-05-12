KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers for the home opener on Thursday Night Football in Week 2 and the Salvation Army wants you to be there!

Four club level tickets, four Foolish Lounge Passes and two Gold Lot Passes are available in an auction that ends at 12 p.m. on Monday, May 16.

The matchup will be the first ever game broadcast on Amazon Prime.

The Chargers and Chiefs split the season series in 2021 with the road team winning each time.

In Los Angeles, the Chiefs won in overtime on a 43-yard Travis Kelce catch and run for a touchdown.

The Chiefs are looking for their seventh consecutive AFC West crown in a division that loaded up on talent in the offseason.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert is looking to take make it to the playoffs for the first time in his young career and it starts by going through Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

