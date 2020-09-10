B-2 stealth bomber canceled for Chiefs season opener due to inclement weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A special display slated for the Chiefs season home opener has been canceled due to inclement weather, according to a statement from Whiteman Air Force Base.

The B-2 Spirit, a stealth bomber, was slated to fly over the game against the Texans on Sept. 10, continuing a long-standing tradition between the Chiefs and Team Whiteman. However, the flight had to be canceled due to low cloud cover and poor visibility.

Kansas City weather took an unseasonable downturn this September breaking a record coldest high on Sept. 9 and threatening other records. Game day was marked with overcast skies, cold temperatures and sporadic rain.

“The 509th Bomb Wing continues a strong legacy of partnership and will join future community events soon,” according to the statement.

The aircraft is operated by the 509th and 131st Bomb Wings at Whiteman AFB, which is located 45 miles east of Kansas City.