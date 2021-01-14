B-2 stealth bomber from Whiteman AFB to fly over Arrowhead for Chiefs-Browns playoffs game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’re headed to the Kansas City Chiefs playoffs game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, you’re in for a special treat.

A B-2 stealth bomber from Whiteman Air Force Base near Knob Noster will fly over Arrowhead Stadium just before the start of the game.

The Chiefs announced Thursday that Kansas City police will present the nation’s colors before the game and Generald Wilson, a retired Navy Petty Officer 1st Class, will sing the national anthem. It will be pre-recorded from the World War I Museum and Memorial.

At the end of the national anthem, the B-2 stealth bomber will blaze past the stadium, weather permitting.

A U.S. Airforce B-2 Stealth Bomber (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Additionally, in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game, members of the Whiteman Air Force Base will be recognized in the stadium.

Derrick Johnson, the Chiefs’ former linebacker, will serve as the Drum Honoree up on the Drum Deck. Johnson is a two-time All Pro, four-time Pro Bowler and the Chiefs all-time leading tackler.

This weekend’s DiPardo Spirit Leaders will be this past season’s Simone Award winners, including Raymore-Peculiar’s Conrad Hawley. The Simone Awards recognize the top high school football players in the Kansas City area.

Kickoff is at 2:05 p.m. Sunday with the national anthem scheduled for 1:58 p.m. and the flyover set for 2 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to arrive at Arrowhead early; parking gates open at 10 a.m. Sunday and stadium gates open at noon. Give yourself plenty of time to get to your seats so you don’t miss any of the action.

The Chiefs will continue with 22% capacity for the postseason, so approximately 16,000 fans will be allowed inside Arrowhead.

Tickets have been selling for a pretty penny ever since the game was confirmed. The cheapest seats for the Chiefs-Browns game are selling for hundreds of dollars, and most lower level seats are selling for well over $1,000.