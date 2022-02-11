KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Regarded as one of the best games the NFL has ever seen, the Buffalo Bills versus Kansas City Chiefs Divisional Round matchup will be enshrined forever in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s gloves and the ball he caught, thrown by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, are now on display at the Hall’s “Pro Football Today” gallery.

Mahomes threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Kelce in overtime to defeat the Buffalo Bills after an offensive explosion from both teams ended in a 36-36 stalemate at the end of regulation.

The matchup saw 31 combined points, 296 combined yards of offense and five plays of 25 yards or more after the two-minute warning.

After winning the coin toss, the Chiefs marched down the field to set up the now-legendary catch and cap off an incredible Divisional Round game.

With the win, Kansas City advanced to their fourth consecutive AFC Championship at Arrowhead Stadium, where they eventually lost to the Cincinnati Bengals.

As Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Mahomes continue their rise to the top of the conference, matchups between the two gunslingers will have a luster of a rivalry for years to come.