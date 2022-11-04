KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Seven games in, the Kansas City Chiefs sits on top of the division and some NFL analysts are changing their tone on their expectations for the team.

After all the moves that were made in the AFC West in the offseason, ESPN analyst and former NFL linebacker Bart Scott said the Chiefs would miss the postseason.

“Within their division, they’re the only team that’s front loaded on the offensive side of the ball. Every team has closed the gap,” Scott said in September. “You look at the discrepancies in quarterbacks, you cant say Russell Wilson’s that far from Patrick Mahomes. You cant say Justin Herbert’s that far.”

On Thursday’s episode of First Take, Scott and NFL analyst and former quarterback Dan Orlovsky debated whether Mahomes’ performance with the Chiefs or wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s performance with the Miami Dolphins is more impressive.

Hill was traded to Miami in the offseason and Kansas City added JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdez-Scantling, Justin Watson Skyy Moore and now Kadarius Toney to jone Mecole Hardman in the receiver room.

“What Patrick has done without that bona fide No. 1 receiver, when we’re watching a Hall of Famer in Aaron Rodgers have his struggles without his guy,” Orlovsky said. “Shows that Patrick right now is on track for his second best season ever, without one of the best receivers in all of football.”

Now with a 5-2 record, Scott changed his tone on his preseason sentiments, saying the Chiefs are always in Super Bowl contention.

“He still has Andy Reid, he’s comfortable. He has Travis Kelce who is is No. 1 weapon,” Scott said. “Tyreek Hill went to a new environment, a losing culture and he’s exceeded expectations. When you have Patrick Mahomes and the environment he’s in, they’re always a Super Bowl contender.”

Both Mahomes and Hill lead the league in almost all statistical categories at their respective position, more-or-less proving that two great stars can continue to be great, whether they play together or on separate teams.

Though Scott believes Hill’s impact on the Dolphins franchise has been more impressive, he acknowledged he may have made a mistake with his preseason prediction.

“I can’t push back too bad on what Mahomes is doing because I did have them not even making the playoffs which seems a little foolish, but I’ve done that before,” Scott said.