GLENDALE, Ariz. — Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will air on FOX4.

Because of that, fans who get to the Phoenix area early have an opportunity they’ll be talking about for years.

FOX Sports is looking for hundreds of extras to appear in broadcasts during Super Bowl week, according to FOX10 in Phoenix.

We’re talking being on the field during the halftime show, the pregame show, even red carpet events leading up to the big game!

FOX10 in Phoenix spoke to FOX Sports casting director, Rob Rutledge. He said fans can apply online for the following four events.

Keep in mind fans need to be in the Phoenix area on the listed dates.

Club patrons

100 extras are needed over the age of 21, and cannot look older than 40 on screen.

Monday, Feb, 6

12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Nightclub venue inside Footprint Center

$200 / 8 hours

Sports fans (2 days)

A total of 120 extras are needed for Thursday and Friday, and all ages are accepted. Major celebrities and sports stars could be attending some of these events.

Thursday, Feb. 9 and Friday, Feb. 10 (60 extras each day)

12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Westgate

$120 / 8 hours

Red carpet attendee

50 extras are needed for an unspecified red carpet event.

“You would be right there cheering [celebrities] on as they walk past the red carpet or you’ll be sitting in seats,” Rob Rutledge told FOX10 Phoenix.

Thursday, Feb. 9

Westgate

How to apply

FOX10 Phoenix reports interested fans need to apply online at ArizonaActors.com, and select “Super Bowl Casting.” Fill out the required information and submit it. FOX Sports will send back instructions on where to show up for the casting call.

FOX Sports Set

FOX Sports is also showing off where crews are building the set for the Super Bowl.

You can see some of the work that is going into the process to make sure every detail is perfect by watching the video in the player at the top of the page.

The set will be located in front of State Farm Stadium, with the building as a backdrop.