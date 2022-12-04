CINCINNATI, Ohio — The pregame trash talk has officially been brought to the field.

During Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals, Bengals receiver Tee Higgins scored a touchdown early in the second quarter to give Cincy a 14-3 lead.

After the play, Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase was penalized for taunting Chiefs safety Justin Reid.

Earlier this week, Reid said on social media that he would shut down any Bengals receiver in coverage and Chase responded to him that he should put money on his claim.

Neither player was involved in the touchdown play.

On the ensuing extra point, both teams were involved in trash talk as well and had to be separated by referees.

Easy to say that the bad blood is boiling between these two teams.