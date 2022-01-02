Bengals outlast Chiefs in AFC showdown, Chiefs now #2 seed in AFC

CINCINNATI, Ohio — A team effort by the Kansas City Chiefs could not outshine a monster individual performance by Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase as the Chiefs potentially lose out on home-field advantage in a 34-31 loss to the Bengals.

Chase ended the first half with five catches, 111 yards and two touchdowns; he ended the game with 11 catches. 266 yards and three touchdowns.

Chase set a new Bengals single-game record for receiving yards and a new NFL record for rookie receiving yards in a season.

Patrick Mahomes (259 yards, two touchdowns) anchored the Chiefs offense (414 yards) while Joe Burrow (446 yards, four TDs) led the Bengals to victory.

While the first half was filled with points (28-17 at halftime), the second half showed several defensive stops from both teams.

After a slow fourth quarter that only saw a Bengals touchdown, Cincy took a 31-28 lead early in the fourth quarter with a five-yard Tyler Boyd touchdown reception.

On the next drive, the Chiefs go 11 plays and 52 yards down the field to tie the game at 31 with six minutes left.

The Bengals then spent the rest of the game driving the field.

In the last minute, after two fourth-down goal-line stops by the Chiefs were negated by penalties, the Bengals kicked a game-winning field goal with no time left on the clock.

This loss marks the end of the Chiefs’ eight-game winning streak and is Mahomes’ first loss in the month of January.

The Chiefs are now 11-5, #2 seed in the AFC and have one last game on the road next week facing the Denver Broncos.