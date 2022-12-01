CINCINNATI, Ohio. — The rivalry is alive and well between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs.

On Wednesday, Chiefs safety Justin Reid started a war of words by stating that he would lock down any receiver in the Bengals secondary.

Bengals receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd responded to his comments on Twitter, which began a back-and-forth battle of the thumbs.

On Thursday, Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst joined the fight and said Reid was the first person to talk smack to him pregame.

“He could pick anybody in this locker room, but I feel like I’m the last person you wanna talk s*** about,” Hurst said to a reporter, “because I have a long memory.”

Chase also had more to say in person about Reid.

“I don’t think he’s watching film at all. I don’t think he know his personnel on whoever he’s trying to check or if he’s even checking anybody,” Chase said.

“He need to go back and watch the film.”

Chase had a memorable 266-yard, three-touchdown performance vs. the Chiefs last year at home and followed that up with 54 yards and a touchdown in Kansas City in the AFC Championship.

Hurst is in his first season with the Bengals and has 366 yards and two touchdowns so far this season.

All eyes will be on these players Sunday in Cincinnati.