ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Isiah Pacheco, the Kansas City Chiefs’ new No. 10, has seen a lot of hype at training camp.

Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said he’s impressed so far but wants to keep the rookie running back a little humble.

“He’s a very confident young man, OK? As a young back, this is probably one of the toughest things they need to learn, is allowing the game to come to him, learning how to be a patient runner, understand exactly what’s going on up front,” Bieniemy said.

“So now he can have a better feel on how to square his shoulders up, press it and then read it out from there.”

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is still the top running back, but Bieniemy would still like him to improve on one thing.

“My challenge has been for him is to — I know this sounds crazy — but just to get his wind right, to make sure that his endurance is right, to be able to play seven, eight, nine, 10 plays in a row,” Bieniemy said.

“And I’ve seen growth in that area. And the thing about it, I love the way he’s functioning when he’s quote-unquote supposed to be tired, and that’s the thing he’s growing with in this process because now he’s learning what it takes to become a professional football player.”