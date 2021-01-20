Bills, Chiefs both different teams going into Sunday’s AFC Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Week 6 of the NFL’s regular season, the last time the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills played, seems like such a long time ago.

Kansas City dominated on the ground in the rescheduled game, winning 26-17. The Chiefs outgained the Bill by 266 yards of total offense.

Since then, the Bills are 11-1.

“They’re steamrolling right now,” Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones said. “It reminds me a lot of us 2 years ago, high-powered offense and we were able to score at will. Those guys can score at will.”

Bill quarterback Josh Allen is the catalyst, and the Chiefs see plenty of improvement from him on tape.

“I think this time around you’re really going to see a quarterback where he understand where the ball is supposed to go,” Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu told reporters. “I think the last time we played him it probably wasn’t his best outing as a quarterback, so I’m pretty sure this Sunday he’s going to come in there and try to get into a rhythm fairly quickly. I can see them using his legs.”

On the other side of the ball, the Bills have arguably their best defensive player, linebacker Matt Milano, back on the field. The Bills are 12-0 when he plays, and they averaged 18.6 points defensively given up, one of the top in the league.

“He’s a heck of a football player. He plays with good energy. He’s a good cover guy, good against the run,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “He is the quarterback of that group, and he was missing our last game, so we look forward to the challenge of playing against him.”

No two games are alike. The Bills have beat seven of their last eight opponents by double digits whereas the Chiefs last nine games have been decided by a single possession.

It’s two different teams this time around with a chance at the Super Bowl at stake.