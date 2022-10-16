KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Von Miller has been a familiar foe for the Chiefs for many years, but he still found a way to pay homage to a legend within the franchise.

Miller was seen wearing a Derrick Thomas shirt pregame before the Chiefs matchup with the Bills on Sunday evening, honoring the late, great Chiefs linebacker.

He expressed his adoration for Thomas a few days ago to the media.

“Derrick Thomas is my favorite player to ever play the game. You know, I molded my game after him. He is the reason why I wore 58, in Denver,” Miller said.

Von Miller wearing a shirt with Derrick Thomas on it. Great respecting a great. Love it. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/CEba3U6RL6 — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) October 16, 2022

Miller also shared how much he likes to play at Arrowhead and search for Thomas’ number on the Chiefs Ring of Honor.

“Every time I’m on that field and I’m warming up, I look for that 58 that’s on the Ring of Honor and I just give him a moment, give him a moment of silence and give him my energy because I want to continue to try to play the game the way he played it.”

The Bills star notched two sacks against the Chiefs in their matchup.

Despite the many battles with Miller, he has quite the respect for Thomas and the franchise as a whole.