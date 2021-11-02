Bills QB Josh Allen: Chiefs QB Chad Henne introduced himself as Patrick Mahomes’ coach

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 24: Chad Henne #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans in the game at Nissan Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — During the Manning-cast of Monday Night Football’s Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Giants matchup, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen joined Peyton and Eli manning to talk about their season.

While talking with the Manning brothers, Allen, who led his team to a dominant week 5 victory of the Chiefs Arrowhead, shared his interesting interaction when he met Kansas City backup quarterback Chad Henne.

“He came up to me and introduced himself as [Patrick Mahomes’] quarterback coach,” Allen said. “A couple beers later, I didn’t know really who he was. He was extremely mad when I found out it was Chad and I didn’t know it was Chad.”

Henne has been with Kansas City since 2018 and famously defeated the Cleveland Browns in the 2020 Divisional Round after starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes was knocked out of the game with a hit to the head.

Allen said he took another stab at Henne when they met week 5.

“I went up to him when we played Kansas City and said, ‘What’s up, Coach? How you doin’,” Allen said. “Just poking some fun at him.”