KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s own Boulevard Brewing Company is getting ready for another Chiefs season with a new special release.

The Kansas City brewery announced Wednesday it’s releasing a new Imperial Wheat called Another Round.

But Boulevard said this is more than just a great beer.

“It’s a symbol of pride and passion — a testament to Kansas City’s greatness and the city’s love for its champions,” Boulevard said.

Another Round has 8% ABV and a “subtle sweetness backed by hints of citrus and a remarkably distinctive haze,” the brewery said. The bottle also features a banner saying “Cheers to the champs.”

The new beer will have a very limited release and will only be distributed in Missouri and Kansas, Boulevard said. Chiefs fans will start finding it on shelves next week.