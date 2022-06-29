KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey has been named the official “Protector of Tailgates” by Boulevard Brewing Co.

In a new partnership that will benefit the KC Pet Project, the crowd-favorite lineman will “team up to protect tailgates throughout the Midwest from ordinary beers and beverages all season long.”

“I am all about supporting local and giving back to the community, especially with two of my favorites: Kansas City’s beer and KC Pet Project,” Humphrey said. “I can’t wait to help protect your tailgates with Boulevard Brewing across the Midwest this fall. Cheers to the football season!”

Humphrey will host a Tailgate Gala at Boulevard later this year to help raise money for the KC Pet Project where fans can win tickets to a Kansas City Chiefs game, an ultimate tailgate upgrade package and more.

“The Boulevard team could not be more thrilled to welcome Creed Humphrey to our squad,” Brian Reames, vice president of marketing, said. “It has been great getting to know Creed throughout this collaboration. He is a true team player and the perfect fit to protect Boulevard’s most valuable teammates … our beers!”

More details about the Tailgate Gala will come at a later date.