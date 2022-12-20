KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany wasn’t afraid to share her thoughts on the officials in Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

Texans defensive tackle Maliek Collins Sr. whipped Mahomes down for a sack in the second quarter, and that’s when Brittany took to Twitter to share her thoughts.

The quarterback and many Chiefs fans were looking for a penalty but didn’t get it.

“I’m confused, we are allowed to tackle quarterbacks like that now? Got it. The inconsistency is BS,” Brittany Mahomes tweeted.

She also added, “I’m tired of dirty hits,” later as officials did not throw a flag on some questionable plays.

Brittany Mahomes wasn’t the only one frustrated by the officials. Chiefs fans questioned Carl Cheffers’ crew on some calls in the second half.

During the Texans’ scoring drive in the third quarter to put Houston up 21-16, the Chiefs were penalized four times, starting with an offside penalty by Frank Clark.

Later in the drive, Kansas City was penalized for pass interference and illegal contact on back-to-back plays to put Texas closer to the end zone.

Despite another illegal contact call against Kansas City, Houston scored when Davis Mills found Jordan Akins in the endzone for a touchdown.

The Chiefs were penalized 10 times in Sunday’s game for 102 yards; Houston was flagged four times for 33 yards.

Cheffers has a checkered history with the Chiefs. Specifically, tight end Travis Kelce called the referee out after a 2017 playoff loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers when a holding call negated a two-point conversion that would have tied the game. The Chiefs lost the Divisional Round game 18-16.

Cheffers was also the lead official during the Chiefs vs Raiders Monday Night game earlier in the season when a roughing the passer call drew the ire of Arrowhead Stadium.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.