Broncos RB Melvin Gordon out vs. Chiefs on Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Denver Broncos leading rusher will not play vs. the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

RB Melvin Gordon has officially been ruled out.

RB Melvin Gordon III has been downgraded to OUT for #DENvsKC.



Gordon did not participate in practice all week as he works through shoulder and hip injuries.

Gordon leads the team with 605 yards and five touchdowns on 135 carries. He’s also recorded 166 yards and two touchdowns as a receiver, and his seven total touchdowns lead the team.

2021 second-round pick Javonte Williams will make his first career start vs. Kansas City.

Williams has 4.9 yards per carry on 117 rushes for a total of 568 yards and two touchdowns and has caught 27 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown.

Mizzou product Damarea Crockett has also been called up to the active roster.

Six other players have also been listed as questionable: Guard Dalton Risner (back), defensive end Shelby Harris (ankle), guard Quinn Meinerz (knee), tackle Bobby Massie (ankle), cornerback Nate Hairston (hip) and outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (neck).