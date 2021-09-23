Brooks Koepka wishes he could channel inner Honey Badger on golf course

KOHLER, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 22: Brooks Koepka of team United States poses for photos during a team photo prior to the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 22, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) – BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after losing to the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

KOHLER, Wis. — Leading up to the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits near Sheboygan, Wisconsin, United States golfer Brooks Koepka was featured on the cover of the September issue of Golf Digest.

In the exclusive interview with the magazine, Koepka talked about golf and his demeanor on the course.

“Golf isn’t really a sport where you trash talk, but I can trash talk with the best of them,” Koepka said. “I don’t want to say gamesmanship is trash talk, but it borders the line. If I go with my buddies, what I say to them is completely different. Every bad shot, you’re going to hear about it. On tour, it’s more the little things.”

Koepka made headlines over the summer with his ongoing feud with Ryder Cup teammate Bryson DeChambeau.

The two seemed to have set aside their differences for the Ryder Cup against Team Europe based on a video shared by the US team, but Koepka says he wishes he could be a little more like a certain Kansas City Chiefs safety when competing on tour.

“I might not always show it, but I’m so intense inside at wanting to beat the living crap out of you at whatever we’re doing. It eats me up inside,” Koepka said. “We could be playing Ping-Pong or corn hole or whatever. I just want to embarrass you. If golf wasn’t the “gentleman’s” sport it is, I would trash talk my entire way through it. I’d love to be in the NFL and just stand over you like Tyrann Mathieu does after a tackle.”

Mathieu is known for his tenacity and intensity when on the field.

After missing the first game of the season by a coaching decision due to coming off the COVID-19 list with little time to practice, the Honey Badger collected two interceptions in week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens, running of them back for a touchdown.

Koepka also reference a quote from the late, great Kobe Bryant; “They don’t hate the good ones. They hate the great ones.”

“When you’re at the top, you’re going to have people hate you because you’re so good at what you do. When you dive deep into those words, you understand it’s coming from jealousy. I’ve been there,” Koepka said. “There are times when I’ve come off the course, and I’m jealous because somebody has won a couple of times, and I think, I know I’m better than them. I’m so jealous! You feel that burn and that competitiveness, and it just wills you to go farther.”

Boy imma be better next week!!! More work to do!!! — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) September 20, 2021