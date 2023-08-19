KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local art gallery has been creating Chiefs related artwork for more than a decade, and you know the Super Bowl victory provides new inspiration.

The Leopold Art Gallery in Brookside unveiled on Friday the 2023 Super Bowl victory painting by artist William Rose.

It features the stars of the sky and the stars of the team.

“The first thing I do is work digitally on a mockup. So I take images and I put them together and I place them and I move them around and I decide kind of conceptually how I want to do the painting and then work tighter on that and get more detailed on that mockup digitally using my iPad,” Rose said.

From there, Rose sketches the composition on canvas, before he breaks out the paints.

Don’t even think about buying it. The painting has already sold.