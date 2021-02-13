Bucs corner Antoine Winfield Jr. fined for mocking Tyreek Hill in Super Bowl with peace sign

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gestures towards Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs after breaking up a pass during the fourth quarter of the game in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. — The NFL has fined Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Antoine Winfield Jr. $7,815 for mocking Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill in the end zone with Hill’s signature peace sign in Super Bowl LV, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports

In week 12 against the Buccaneers, Hill, who had 269 yards and 3 touchdowns, back-flipped into the end zone for one of his scores and gave Winfield Jr. the peace sign as he ran past him.

“He back-flipped in front of my face, gave me the peace sign. So it was only right that i gave the peace sign right back to him,” Winfield Jr. said after the Super Bowl. “It felt amazing to be able to do that, not even gonna lie.”

Hill has been fined in the past for his peace sign celebration.